Abia Governorship Tussle: Court To Deliver Judgment On May 12

The Supreme Court has fixed May 12, 2017, for judgment in an appeal filed by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship aspirant, Mr Samson Ogah, in the Abia state governorship election in 2015.

The apex court fixed the date after hearing submissions from parties in the suit.

Ogah, who contested the primary election with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the PDP platform, has asking the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appellate court which upheld the nomination and subsequent election of Governor Ikpeazu.