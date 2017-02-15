FG Approves New National Health Policy

The Federal Government has approved a new National health policy that would spell out the functions of all the tiers of government and their responsibilities in health care delivery in the country.

The Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole, addressing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said the policy would strengthen Nigeria’s health care system as well as deliver qualitative, efficient and comprehensive health care services to Nigerians.

The new health policy is the third in the lineup of health policies for the country since independence and the minister believes that this time, it would indeed touch the lives of the poor in the country.

The FEC says it has also started the process of fine-tuning the economic growth and recovery plan, to be launched by the president very soon.