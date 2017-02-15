IGP To Convene National Security Summit

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has announced plans to convene a National Security Summit as part of efforts to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with Commissioners of Police and Senior Police officers in Abuja, Mr Idris says the increasing cases of kidnapping is becoming worrisome as the Police requires the cooperation of all Nigerians to tackle the menace.

He challenged Commissioners of Police, Officers and men to brace up when tackling issues of kidnapping and other security challenges.

The IGP appealed to the National Assembly for increased budgetary allocation to the Force to enable them improve their performance.