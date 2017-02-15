NABTEB Advocates More Vocational Centres

The Registrar and Executive Secretary of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, (NABTEB), Professor Ifeoma Isingo-Abanihe, has advocated the establishment of more technical training centres in Nigeria to improve human capacity building.

Abanihe also recommended that NABTEB certificates be issued to students to help boost their career.

She made the recommendation during a meeting with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the government house in Benin city.

“We want the establishment of more technical and vocational training centres, unlike what was obtainable in the past when technical education was considered to be a dead end. The ordinary and advanced level certificates awarded by NABTEB guarantee career progression”.

Governor Obaseki on the other hand, has solicited a closer working relationship with NABTEB to actualise the state government’s plans to revitalize the Benin Technical College.

“If you do not pay attention to the institutions that help you create men and women who can build your country, then we are not going to start,” he stated.