Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper Of Isheri Secretary

The Nigerian Police have arrested one of those behind the kidnap of the secretary of the Landlord Association of Isheri North GRA estate Lagos, Mr Dayo Adekoya .

The Federal Intelligence Response Team revealed that the suspect was apprehended in Ogijo area of Ogun state.

According to the Force, he was arrested in a building under construction, which he claimed he had invested in with proceeds from the deal.

He allegedly confessed that he took part in the kidnap of the estate landlord as well as staff and students of the Tulip International School Isheri.

Furthermore, he stated that a ransom of five million Naira was paid.

The police however say they have sealed up the building while investigation into the cases are still ongoing, in order to get the remaining members of the team.

This arrest is coming barely three days after Mr Adekoya regained his freedom.