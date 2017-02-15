Trump Pledges Middle East Peace Deal

United States President, Donald Trump has promised to work on a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.

He said this at a joint press conference, following his first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, at the White House on Wednesday.

He also called on Israel to curb settlements in the West Bank.

President Trump said Israel and the Palestinians must directly negotiate a peace agreement, to which he was encouraged by the Israeli Prime Minister, to seek new avenues of peace in the Middle East.

He indicated a two-state solution and a single state could work, if both sides agreed.

When asked about his election promise to move the U.S embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which could have serious implications for any peace negotiations, Mr Trump said he would still love to see it happen.