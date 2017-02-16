Kwara Govt. To Strengthen Agriculture Off-Takers

The Kwara State government has said that it will encourage multiple innovations in its current drive on agriculture Off-Takers Demand.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mahmud Babatunde Ajeigbe, said that the off-takers demand initiative was to reduce the problem associated with farm product gluts and ensure that farmers attract patronage on their farm produce.

Mr Ajeigbe, further stated that the establishment of the state Agro mall was to alleviate the suffering of farmers in accessing farm support, saying the mall had assisted farming activities.

“The mall embarked on enumeration of farmers in the state, to see how more help could come their way as part of diversification of the nation’s economy”. He said.

Nevertheless, the commissioner reiterated the commitment of the state government to lend financial support to farmers in the state whenever the need arises.

He urged those who defaulted in the previous Agric credit facilities to redeem without further delay.

He further assured that the office of Technical Adviser of Small and Medium enterprises had been mandated to provide assistance to farmers, to ensure all year round food security.

According to the chairman Association of Nigeria Farmers in Offa Local Government Area, Mr. Yahaya Afolabi said the association had become more organized and keyed into the National Policy on Agriculture.

He also lamented that members of the association need more assistance in identification of off-takers for farm produce.

“The association needs funds and assistance on essential machinery and timely cultivation of farmland”, He said.