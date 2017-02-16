NDLEA Clamps Down On Cannabis Dealer In Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against illicit drugs across the country, as it confiscates over 1,000 kilos of fresh cannabis seed meant for 2017 planting season.

The contraband was seized from one Mr Sunday Obi during a stop and search operation by men of the Oyo state command of the NDLEA in Ogbomosho.

The representative of NDLEA commandant in Oyo state, Mrs Omolade Faboyede and the Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi said some of the documents found in the suspect’s car which all bear conflicting names led them to his residence at Olode Adegbayi, Ibadan, where more surprising discovery was made.

“A total of 126 bags of cannabis sativa and 6 bags of cannabis seeds weighing 1,441.2kg was confiscated bringing the entire seizure to 1,477.7kg.

“This is perhaps the largest seizure made from a single individual by the NDLEA in Oyo state in recent time”.

However, according to the suspect, he said he had been to prison over same offence where he claimed to have learnt some lessons.