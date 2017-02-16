Ogun Police Arrest Forty-Year-Old Woman For Killing Her Baby

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a forty-year-old woman, Foluke Owolewa for killing her one-day old baby.

According to the police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the incident happened at Ipamesan, area of Sango Ota, and was reported at Sango Divisional Headquarters by the Vice Chairman of the community development area (CDA).

The suspect delivered the baby on Thursday morning but killed the baby girl.

The DPO Sango Ota Division, Akinsola Ogunwale led detective to the scene at No. 17 Ilupeju Street, Anishere Unity Estate, Sango Ota where the woman was promptly arrested.

He said, ”On interrogation, the suspect claimed that her two other children are not well taken care of by her husband hence her reason for killing the baby, which she believed will be an additional burden on her.

“Further investigation revealed that this is not the first time the woman will attempt killing her child, it was gathered that she once threw one of her daughter into pit latrine on delivery but the baby girl was lucky to be rescued alive. ” he said.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspect would be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He therefore appealed to members of the public to always be mindful of what is going on around them so, as to give useful information to the Police.