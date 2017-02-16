Wenger Rues Loss To Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s manager, Arsene Wenger has rued over last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg with Bayern Munich.

The gunners were beaten 5-1 at the Allianz Arena after losing defender and Captain Laurent Koscielny to injury.

“It was a strange game because I felt in the first half we played quite well and we had two good chances just before half-time.

“The real problems we faced came after the third goal because we lost our organisation and we looked mentally jaded.

“We looked vulnerable from that moment and the last 25 minutes was a nightmare for us because we had no response.

“Not only did we lose our centre-back but after the third goal it was a combination of mental and organisational because before that, we controlled them quite well.” Wenger said.