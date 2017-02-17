2026 World Cup: Infantino To Push For Co-Hosting

Channels Television
Updated February 17, 2017

FIFA President, Gianni InfantinoThe Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino, says the 2026 World Cup could be split between up to four countries as he announced the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.

His remarks could open the way to a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico, whom had already stated intentions to hold discussions over the possibility.

The only time FIFA has previously sanctioned co-hosting was in 2002 when Japan and South Korea staged a tournament that was widely heralded as a success.


