Ali Modu Sheriff Leads PDP Again As National Chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has on Friday, ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi is illegal and cannot act on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgement, read by two of the three judges on the appeal panel, set aside the judgement by the High court in favour of Ali Modu Sheriff.

The lead Judge, B. A. Sanga, in his judgement said that due process was not followed in the decision by the PDP convention to dissolve the Ali- modu sherrif’s led chairmanship and hence should be disregarded.

Meanwhile a dissenting judgement was given by a third judge, Theresa Orji-Abadua, who upheld the decision of the trial court in favour of the Ahmed Markarfi leadership of the party

The Ali-Modu Sheriff faction, was dissolved by some leaders of the party at a national convention held in Port Harcourt in 2016.

It was the outcome of the convention that led to the intense legal battle.

The party has been thrown into series of court cases in several courts in the country raising concerns over the possibility of two factions.

Friday’s judgement may however, be putting a temporary rest to the crisis rocking the party until a redress is sought in the highest court.

Agents Of Darkness

This is coming barely 48 hours after Ali Modu Sheriff took his farmiliarisation tour to Delta state, where he held a town hall meeting with party members in Agbor.

In 2016, the PDP had described the faction of the party as “agents of darkness“, insisting that the former Governor of Borno State, is not the Chairman of the party.

The PDP stated that the ‘group’, which it described as non-PDP members, had in A statement tried to sustain it’s illegal claim to the leadership of the Party, but insisted that it would not leave them to continue to deceive Nigerians.

It further urged its loyal members to keep the faith as the Appellate Courts would do justice to the various appeals pending before it, at the appropriate time “to put an end to the antics of these enemies of progress masquerading as members of our Party”.