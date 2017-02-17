Bale Returns To Real Madrid Squad After Ankle Injury

Channels Television
Updated February 17, 2017

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid, EspanyolReal Madrid Forward, Gareth Bale, is set to return from an ankle injury as  the Spanish giants host Espanyol on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had been sidelined since he underwent a surgery on the ankle tendon damage he suffered during a Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon in November 2016.

He also missed the midweek win over Napoli in the Champions League because of match fitness.

However, Coach Zinedine Zidane has listed Bale in his squad as they take on Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.


