Bale Returns To Real Madrid Squad After Ankle Injury

Real Madrid Forward, Gareth Bale, is set to return from an ankle injury as the Spanish giants host Espanyol on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had been sidelined since he underwent a surgery on the ankle tendon damage he suffered during a Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon in November 2016.

He also missed the midweek win over Napoli in the Champions League because of match fitness.

However, Coach Zinedine Zidane has listed Bale in his squad as they take on Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.