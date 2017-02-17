Ogoni Clean Up: FG Conducts Ground Breaking Ceremony

The out-going Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, has said that the people of Ogoni land will see tangible cleanup of their area in the next five years.

The minister said this during the ground breaking ceremony of the building of the centre of excellence, otherwise known as the Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre in Bori, Khana local government area of Rivers state.

The event brought together federal and state government officials, traditional rulers, commuinity leaders, as well as members of the board of trustees for the clean-up of Ogoni land.

Restored Ecosystem

In June 2016, the Federal Government formerly launched the clean-up of oil spills in the region, as recommended in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

The government had said that it is committed to restoring the ecosystem to what it used to be and as such restore the peoples’ source of livelihood.

It also stated that it is not just committed to implementing the UNEP report but is going beyond that by taking steps to improve security, good governance and economy of the Niger Delta region.

In an attempt to restore peace in the oil-rich region, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been meeting with government officials and traditional rulers.

The meetings have been centered on improving crude oil production and resolving the youth restiveness in the oil rich regions such as Bayelsa, the Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta state, and Imo state.