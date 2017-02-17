PDP Former Ministers Fault Judgment Reinstating Sheriff

The Forum of Former Ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the Court of Appeal judgment affirming Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party.

The Chairman of the forum and a former Minister of Special Duties, Mr Kabiru Turaki, said this on Friday while briefing reporters shortly after the PDP leaders met in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

He said the forum has advised the leadership of the PDP to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment.

Turaki, backed by two other former ministers, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode and Professor Abubakar Suleiman, commended the minority judgment of the Appeal Court upholding the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

They appealed to members and supporters of the PDP to remain calm, stressing they the former ministers have resolved to ensure that the judgment is challenged at the Supreme Court.

Rape Of Democracy

Although Senator Sheriff may have won at the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt as the PDP National Chairman, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, noted that the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led Caretaker Committee would appeal the judgement.

Governor Fayose described the reinstatement of Senator Sheriff as a rape of democracy.

He added that the issue was a party matter which must be addressed as soon as possible.

The governor said they would appeal the judgement, stating his confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice.

The Appeal Court which reinstated the new PDP Chairman had ruled that the caretaker committee was illegal and cannot act on behalf of the party.

The lead judge, Justice Sanga, stated that due process was not followed in the decision by the PDP convention to dissolve the Sheriff faction, hence should be disregarded.