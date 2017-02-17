Robert Harward Turns Down Trump’s NSA Offer

Channels Television
Updated February 17, 2017

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, US ElectionFew days after the U.S. National Security Adviser (NSA) resigned, President Donald Trump’s choice of replacement has rejected the offer to fill the position.

A White House official said the nominee, Vice Admiral Robert Harward (rtd), cited family and financial commitments as excuses.

The U.S. media, however, reported that the Mr Harward turned down the offer because he wanted to bring in his own team.

The latest setback comes hours after President Trump robustly denied media reports of White House disarray, insisting that his administration was running like a “fine-tuned machine”.

Sources said the former NSA, Michael Flynn, resigned after reports emerged that he misled the U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence, over his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.


