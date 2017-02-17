Tony Blair Asks Britain To ‘Rise Up’ Against Brexit

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has made a battle cry against a so-called ‘Hard Brexit’.

Mr Blair called on voters, businesses and campaigners to “rise up” and back a coordinated effort to temper the terms of, or even halt Britain’s exit from the European Union.

He made the call in his first major political intervention since Britons voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU in June 2016.

Mr Blair said Prime Minister Theresa May was pursuing “Brexit at any cost”, and must be challenged.

Mrs May had earlier vowed to start the legal process of leaving the European Union in March, but it is not clear whether the process would be reversed.

She said her vision was for a clean break from the bloc, including leaving the single market and customs union.