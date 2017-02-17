Wenger Denies End To Coaching Job, Considering New Arsenal Offer

Coach Arsene Wenger has debunked claims that he will be ending his coaching job with Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Frenchman stated that he has no intention of retiring, even if it means managing another club.

His position has been under intense scrutiny, after the Gunners lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Wenger, however, maintained that the ongoing season would not be his last in managing the North London side.

While his contract with the Gunners will expire in the summer, the 67-year-old said he is undecided on whether he would take up the two-year deal which has been offered to him by the Arsenal Board.