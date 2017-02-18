Adama Barrow Sworn In As President In Banjul

Channels Television
Updated February 18, 2017

Adama Barrow Sworn-In As Gambian PresidentAdama Barrow has been sworn as President in Banjul, the Gambia’s capital.

The occasion was witnessed by thousands of people at the independence stadium.

It is the second time Mr Barrow is taking the oath of office.

The first time was at a very low-key event at the country’s embassy in Senegal, January, after a lengthy power struggle with the former President, Yahya Jammeh.

Mr Barrow is the third president in the history of the Gambia, and the celebration is also marking 52 years of the country’s independence.

Jammeh had refused to accept election results but finally left after mediation by regional leaders and the threat of military intervention.

The former President eventually flew into exile, ending his 22 years in power.


More on Africa

Kenyan Court Releases Jailed Doctors

Congolese Soldiers Kill Over 100 In Clash With Militia Group

13 Killed In Central Mali Ethnic Crisis

Kenyan Judge Orders Doctors’ Union Officials To Be Jailed

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV