Kaduna Airport: Minister Assures Of 24-Hour Surveillance

The Chairman Ministerial Security Sub-committee on the movement of Abuja International Airport Operations to Kaduna, Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG (Operations), Alkali Usman, has assured that 24-hour security surveillance will be mounted around the Kaduna airport and environs for protection of lives and property of passengers.

This is ahead of the closure of the Abuja International Airport for repair of its runway, starting from March 8, 2017.

The assignment of the committee on the airport diversion project, is to ensure that security is beefed up at the Kaduna airport, the state capital and the Abuja-Kaduna highway before and during the flight diversion.

AIG Usman, who declared the Kaduna airport safe to receive both local and international flights, says the ongoing rehabilitation at the airport is about 95% completed and all aspects of preparation in terms of security has been concluded.

Meanwhile, the manager of the Kaduna Airport Mrs Amina Salami, says so far the airport is almost 95 per cent completed.

She explained that part of the new terminal building is not ready but the Hajj terminal building will serve as an alternative.