Kwara Assembly To Support Youth Development

The Kwara State House of Assembly has restated its commitment towards enacting laws that would make youths realize their potentials in the state.

The leader of the House, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke gave the assurance in Ilorin, shortly after receiving an “Icon of Hop” award from the National Association of Polytechnic Students in Nigeria.

Hon. Oyeleke who described youths as beacon of hope of any country, said the House had remained focuses in the performance of its legislative functions and enhanced the well-being of youths, women and children in the state.

He assured that the legislative arm of government in the state under the leadership of the speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad would continue to be responsive and reflect the aspirations of majority of the people in its legislative functions.

Hon. Oyeleke commended the association for recognizing his modest achievements and assured that, the award would inspire him to rededicate himself more towards serving God and humanity.

The leader of the delegation, Comrade Taiwo Bamigbade and the Senate President of the National Association of the Nigerian Students, Comrade Adedeji Olusegun said his track record of achievements right from his days as a student, councilor, council chairman made him to eminently qualify for the “Icon of Hope” award of the association.

They noted with delight that the legislator had offered scholarship to more than 200 indigent students and enjoined him to sustain his service to humanity, to further enhance the well-being of the Nigerian society.