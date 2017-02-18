Kwara Government Promotes 2,809 LG Workers

The kwara State Local Government Service Commission has promoted a total of 2,809 workers across the 16 local government areas of the state during the 2016 promotion exercises.

The chairman of the commission, Sarat Adebayo, explained to journalists in Ilorin that although 2,998 names were presented for consideration in the promotion exercise, 2,809 were found eligible.

She stated that about 81 workers were disqualified from the exercise, adding that 108 others could not meet the prerequisites.

She also added that her office was currently working on the 2017 promotion for the staff so as to boost their morale.

Adebayo said the commission had effected massive shake up in its operations with transfer of officers and “injection of new blood”, since her assumption of office in January.

According to the Chairman, her plans included restructuring and reforming the local government administration to meet the policy thrust of the state government for effective service delivery.

Adebayo therefore gave the assured that the era of turning the local government offices to trade centres or market places had gone, warning that anyone found guilty of dereliction of duty would be duly sanctioned.

She also noted that a new template had been designed for the council staff to work with, to fast track development in the third tier of government.

She then enjoined those who cannot key into the policy thrust to excuse themselves from the service.

“When we came on board, part of our policy thrust and term of reference to work with in line with the vision of the state government, was to see to the welfare of our local government staffers and the pensioners. Because as the chairman of local government service, I also double as the chairman, local Government Pension Board.

“We have held a parley with the DPMS and treasurers said to be the heads of the local government administration in the state. We have given them a mandate that the business of local government is not business as usual – They should be on top of the jobs. Laziness will not be condoled in our own time. We have embarked on restructuring and reforming of the local government.

“Truly, local government is the third tier of government. But in the past, people saw it as a dumping ground. They believed the staffers there cannot add any value. Locking of the local government gate will not be condoned. And for anybody that cannot key into our policy thrust, we are ready to flush such person out. On this note, we are moving forward to see that sanity is in the system.

“We have charged the officers of the local government that if they cannot key into our policy thrust of removing nepotism, bureaucracy and corruption in all desk offices, they should be ready to leave.

“To see that we really mean the business, the desk officers across the 16 local government areas have been relieved of their duty posts and transferred.

“We have transferred all the pension staff that have been given us problem in the past and we have injected new blood. What I mean by injection of new blood is that we want to enhance professionalism in our system and be productive in our jobs.

“On this note, the 2017 promotion exercise has commenced. Welfarism of the local government staff is very paramount and topmost on our agenda, and to whom much is given, much is expected,” she stressed.

Furthermore, Adebayo said: “The era of local government staff turned to traders in the offices has gone and we cannot take it again. If you want to be a local government staff, oblige to do the needful. If you want to be a trader, resign and go to the market. All these policies are sustaining. And for anybody that cannot key into these policies, we are ready to flush such a person out of the system.

“The local government system is to cater for the yearning of the people at the grassroots, it is a tier of government that people have access to. We want to give back to the society that produced us as a government. And on this note, we have given them a template to work with, so that we can enhance productivity, efficiency, effectiveness and above all, sanity in the system of local government,” Adebayo added.