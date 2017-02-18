NFF To Include Channels National Kids In Foreign Tour

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says the best players from the 2016 Channels National Kids Cup, will feature in an international youth tournament in May.

NFF first Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi made this known after meeting the Youth Football Development Committee in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Akinwunmi reiterated the federation’s support for the competition, to ensure it grows into an internationally recognised tournament in two years.

The Channels National Kids Cup is a football tournament specifically designed for primary schools in Nigeria.