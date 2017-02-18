North Korean Man Arrested Over Kim Jong-Nam’s Murder

The police in Malaysia say a North Korean national has been arrested over the killing of North Korean Leader’s half-brother.

The first North Korean to be arrested over Kim Jong-Nam’s death has been identified as 46-year-old Ri Jong Chol.

An Indonesian woman, a Malaysian man and a woman with a Vietnamese passport had been detained earlier.

Police believe poison was sprayed into Mr Kim’s face as he waited to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Macau.

South Korea’s intelligence agency has accused the country’s rivals in the north, of assassinating Kim Jong-Nam, saying Pyongyang had wanted to kill him for years but that he was being protected by China.

They also claimed that the young, unpredictable North Korean leader had issued a “standing order” for his elder half-brother’s assassination, and that there had been a failed attempt in 2012.

Kim Jong Nam had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of the isolated, nuclear-armed state, and he had also expressed fears for this safety.