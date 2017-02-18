Okowa Says Osinbajo’s Visit Would Enhance N/Delta Development

The Delta State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, says the visit of the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, now affords the Federal Government a proper view of the issues and challenges being faced by the people in the Niger Delta region.

The governor said this while giving an assessment of the vice president’s recent tour of the area.

He also expressed confidence that the development would enable the government adopt the right approach in dealing with the Niger Delta question.

A group that calls themselves the Niger Delta Avengers have claimed responsibility for attacks on oil and gas facilities in the region, gradually dipping the nation’s oil production which had hit 2.4 million barrels per day in the post-amnesty era.

For a nation that depends largely on sales of crude oil for its revenue, a drop in production at a time of volatile oil prices is a huge threat to the her economy.

Mr Osinbajo’s visit to Gbaramatu Kindom in Delta state, Bayelsa state and Imo state among others, has however centered on discussing how to achieve peace that would lead to the improvement in crude oil production and resolve the youth restiveness in the region.

He has assured the oil producing states of the Federal Government’s readiness to genuinely draw a road-map, that would lead to the peace and development.