True Federalism Identified As Panacea To Nigeria’s Challenges

True federalism and political system restructuring have been identified as the panacea to the current socio-economic challenges in Nigeria.

This admonition came from former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, at the SUN Newspaper Man of the Year Award 2017.

While it was a time to honour those who had been nominated by the organisers as having distinguished themselves in the area of responsibility in the year 2016, it was also an opportunity to reiterate the call for higher standards in governance in the country.

The 14th edition of the event which took place in Lagos, brought together serving ministers, governors, political leaders and some other dignitaries.

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, bagged the Governor of the Year award, while Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, was awarded as the Man Of The Year.