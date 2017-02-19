New FCT Police Commissioner Pledges Effective Security

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Musa Kimo, has assured residents of Nigeria’s capital of effective security.

Mr Kimo stated his willingness to partner with well-meaning individuals, groups and security agencies in securing Abuja and its environs.

Speaking shortly after taking over the affairs of the FCT Command from the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Kimo noted that the Police under his watch would be professional, fair, just and God-fearing in the discharge of their duties.

He commended his predecessor, Mr Mohammed Mustafa, for the role he played in maintaining security within and around the FCT.

The new FCT Police Commissioner promised to sustain the legacies he met, in line with the vision and mandate of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris.