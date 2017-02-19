Enugu Rangers, Rivers United Advance In CAF Champions League

Two of Nigeria’s representatives at the CAF Champions League, Enugu Rangers and Rivers United, are through to the first round of the competition.

Rangers on Sunday evening held visiting J.S Saoura of Algeria to a goalless draw to advance on the away goal rule.

The Nigerian southeast-based club had held their visitors to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The Nigeria Professional Football League defending champions will face Egyptian side, Zamalek in the next round.

Similarly, Rivers United edged out Mali’s A.S Real Bamako 4-0 to advance on a four zero aggregate.

The Nigerian said will face Sudanese club, Al-Marrikh in the first round of the competition.