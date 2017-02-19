Fire Guts Nkwerre LGA Secretariat In Imo State

A fire outbreak has occurred at the secretariat of Nkwerre Local Government Area (LGA) in Imo State, burning down some offices and buildings within the secretariat premises.

However, one person whose identity is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report has been arrested by the security operatives in connection with the inferno.

A witness told Channels Television crew that the fire started at about 6:00 PM on Saturday and lasted for two hours.

According to the witness, the fire was said to have emanated from a bush close to the secretariat where some persons were burning scrubs ahead of the farming season.

He added that the incident prompted people in the area and some staff of the secretariat to raise an unusual alarm which attracted locals to come to their rescue in finding a way to quench the fire.

Unfortunately before the rescue team could salvage the situation, some structures and other government property had already been destroyed by the inferno.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Nkwerre LGA, Mr Paschal Onwukaike, also confirmed the incident during a telephone interview.

He hinted that no vital document was lost in the fire outbreak, adding that the government has commenced investigation on the real cause of the inferno.