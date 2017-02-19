Fire Wreaks Havoc At Ebute Metta Sawmill

Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident that gutted the popular Adekunle Sawmill in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

Residents said the inferno started from a surge, after the restoration of power by the electricity distribution company covering the area.

Although no life was lost in the incident, the traders called for a permanent solution to the recurring cases of fire outbreak in the market over the last couple of years.

The inferno comes less than 24 hours after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it has attended to about 50 cases of disasters between Friday and Sunday.

The agency has appealed to Nigerians to be safety conscious and guide against unsafe practices as the new phase of dry season sets in.

NEMA also advised parents and schools to educate children and the elderly about basic safe actions.