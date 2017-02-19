Osinbajo, Gowon, Others Celebrate Ambassador Isa Wali

Prominent political and traditional leaders from pre and post-independence period, elderly diplomats and legal lumineries have converged in Abuja to celebrate the golden jubilee of the death of Isa Wali.

Mr Wali, considered as a close confidant, friend, brother and father by many during his lifetime, was a Nigerian diplomat from Kano who served as the Ambassador to Ghana during the independence of Nigeria.

The 50th anniversary is marked by the Isa Wali Empowerement, an organisation which supports women, youths and children in rising above poverty and economic hardships.

The event brought together dignitaries such as General Yakubu Gowon, Justice Muhammadu Uwais, Alh Maitama Sule, Ambassador Isaac Sagay, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Detail of ongoing lecture soon.