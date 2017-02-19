PCNI Reiterates Mandate On Rebuilding Northeast

As part of rebuilding Nigeria’s north east shattered by the Boko Haram militants, the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI), recently visited Yobe state to handover some repaired structures.

Led by its Deputy Chairman, Tijjani Tumsa, the committee also presented some food and non-food items to be distributed to the Displaced Persons in the state, with the aim of making their lives more comfortable.

While visiting some police stations in Damaturu, the state capital, it was observed that so many destroyed structures are yet to be repaired and a failure to do so would stall the enforcement of law and order.

This situation has prompted most Police officers to erect temporary tents which gave rise to illegal and dilapidated camps within the police formations.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sumonu Abdulmaliki, however stated that the issues have to be attended to gradually as the demands are enormous.

He also expressed his appreciation over the efforts of the PCNI for coming to the aid of the police, saying the efforts would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the Police.

Tumsa, on the other hand, stated that the committee has only just started, assuring them that the committee is poised to actualizing its mandate of reconstructing and rebuilding the northeast better than it was.

He therefore appealed to the residents and government of the northeast states to partner with them in the rebuilding process, saying that the presidency is committed to improving the lives of the people in the affected areas.