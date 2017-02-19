Salamatu Tanko Al-Makaura Sues For Peace In Nasarawa State

Wife of the Nasarawa state Governor, Salamatu Tanko Al-mkaura, has sued for peaceful coexistence among residents, for development to thrive, stressing that nothing tangible can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.

She made the remarks during the vocational training graduation ceremony of her Non-Governmental Organisation, Mother and Child Care Enhancement Agency (MCCEF).

In her address of welcome, she appealed to the people of the state to eschew violence and learn to resolve their differences with dialogue.

“All these achievement would not have been possible in a chaotic environment.

“Whenever and wherever there is peace, there is development, progress and wealth.

“No society thrives without peace, no development will ever be achieved in a society without peace – we should always embrace dialogue as a way to resolve conflict instead of taking arms against our neighbors.

“Let us be at peace with ourselves, let there be peace in our hearts and in our homes.

“Just like President Muhammadu Buhari said, change begins with me, you will agree that peace also begins with me”, she said.

While congratulating the graduands, the MCCEF founder called on them to utilise the skills they have learnt appropriately.

“The skills that you have acquired at MCCEF is your tool for survival, it is your torchlight to the world, your umbrella in the sun and under the rains.

“If you utilise your handwork, you will not only care for your immediate family, you will also employ others”, she said.

300 women and youths were graduated after having learnt various skills such as knitting, sewing, hairdressing, tye and dye, beads making, computer science and some to become traditional birth attendants.

The graduands were also awarded with professional certificates and various equipment, depending on the skill they learnt, to enable them start their own business.

The 6th edition of the event, brought together dignitaries such as the wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, wives of governors of Kano, Gombe, Benue and Plateau states among others.