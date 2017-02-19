Sir Emeka Offor Foundation Distributes Books To Schools

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), has distributed 320 tonnes of books, computers and other educational supplies to federal schools across Nigeria.

The foundation believes that educating the mind through the provision of educational materials for schools and institutions is critical to raising the literacy level in the country.

The distribution took place during the 4th Sir Emeka Offor Foundation and Books for Africa (BFA) book distribution programme which was held in Anambra state.