South Africans Attack Foreign Nationals In Pretoria

Some Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa’s Pretoria West, are counting their losses after Saturday’s arson and looting attacks by local community members.

Several houses alleged to be drug dens and brothels were burnt down over the weekend, despite calls by the authorities, for calm, following similar incidents in Rossetenville, south of Johannesburg, earlier.

The police insists this is not a xenophobic attack and spokesperson, Captain Augustinah Selepe, has stated that only one 34 year old woman has so far been arrested in connection with the violence.

While investigations continue, some foreign nationals in the area say they are living in fear for their lives.

Speaking to Channels Televisionon on Sunday, the Chairman of the African Diaspora Forum, Marc Gbaffuor, condemned the attacks calling on the government to do more to avoid a repeat of the xenophobic attacks of April 2015.