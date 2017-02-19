Truck Causes Multiple Accidents In Benin City

Several vehicles have been destroyed in a multiple accident involving a truck and six vehicles by the bridge at Upper Mission Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Witnesses told Channels Television correspondent that there was heavy traffic by the bridge as people gathered to view the corpse of a man allegedly assassinated and dumped by the river.

They said the truck driver who was also distracted by the spectacle ran into the vehicles at the bridge.

However, no life was lost in the accident.

Narrating the incident, one of the victims whose car was hit, Coker David, said: “On my way to Upper Mission, I drove down to this place (where) I saw a crowd.

“So I asked somebody what is going on here (and) they said they are looking at someone that fell inside the river”.

David added that his car was hit by a bus on the spot after a truck whose break failed collided with the bus.