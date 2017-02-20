Environmental Protection Themes Ibadan Monarch’s Coronation Anniversary

The maiden anniversary celebration of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Ogungunniso 1, has been tailored to promote environmental protection.

The event which is billed to commence on March 1st will feature street procession, tree planting and anniversary lecture in the Oyo state Capital.

The Chairman of the planning committee, Lekan Alabi while addressing journalists in Ibadan disclosed that eminent Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the growth of the ancient city would be conferred with honorary tittles.

Alabi said ” The plan to plant trees is to assure the people and encourage them that the monarch is in consonance with sustainable environment practices.

Environmental protection and preservation is key to the palace and as such cleanliness of the city will be keenly monitored in partnership with the state government. Kabiyesi has given directives to this effect”.

Alabi said other activities that signify the uniqueness of the ancient city will also feature in the first coronation anniversary of the monarch.

He said part of the activities will also include special Jummat Service at the Oja-Oba Central Mosque and Sunday Service.

Alabi maintained that the celebration is a way to thank God for the monarch, whose tenure has been witnessing tremendous achievements and to seek for more fruitful years from God for the Traditional Ruler.

It would be recalled that the 41st Olubadan, Oba Adetunji ascended the throne of his fore fathers on March 4, 2016 amidst fanfare at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan.