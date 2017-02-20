Gov. Gaidam Swears In Elected Council Chairmen

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam on Monday sworn in the newly elected council chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state in Damaturu, the state capital.

Gaidam said the successful conduct of the local government election in the state shows peace has returned to the state and called on the people to partner security agencies in consolidating peace.

He also said that though the issue to local government autonomy has remained a contentious issue in the country, he suggested that it should be handled with caution as elected chairmen could be financially reckless to the detriment of the people.

“When local government received their statutory share from the federation accounts directly, some of the unpleasant experiences include financial recklessness, large scale mismanagement of funds, failure to pay workers’ salaries for months”, Gaidam said.

He however employed the chairmen to enhance revenue generation, revitalise the education sector, health care services, agriculture and to continue with the laudable initiatives of the state government aimed at improving the lives of the peoples.

The governor tasked them to utilized their allocation in infrastructural development of their councils and to fight the ghost worker syndrome, venture into capital projects, support security agencies as well as keep watch of their employees for efficient service delivery.

“You should utilize the allocation from the federation account and the internally generated revenue judiciously, in the spirit of probity and transparency.

“We also expect you to lay enviable a solid foundation that the future councils will continue to build upon.

This could only be achieved if all council members, heads of departments and sectional heads are involved in the decision making process in consultation with the stakeholders of your areas”, he said.

Gaidan further commended the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC) for holding a successful election and also praised security agents and well-meaning people of the state for ensuring a successful polls.

He added that it is a thing of pride, as the state has joined the league of other sister states that have entrenched democracy in the grassroots.

He however thanked the outgoing council chairmen for their contributions toward the development of their respective Local Governments Areas.