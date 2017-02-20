Gunmen Attack Two Villages In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attacks

Just as peace was believed to be finally returning to southern Kaduna, reports say several persons have been killed in the area in fresh attacks, leaving many houses burnt.

The attack was said to have occurred in Dakin-Kogi community of Kaninkon chiefdom in Jemaa Local Government Area.

Gunmen also reportedly attacked another village in Kaura local government in the early hours of Monday.

An indigene of Kaninkon told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the village in large numbers on Sunday night, shooting sporadically.

The Spokesman for the Kaduna State Government, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks in a statement, says the situation has been brought under control by troops.

These latest attacks are coming as the Kaduna state government continues with the effort to end the violence which has claimed many lives and displaced scores from their ancestral homes in southern Kaduna.