Klitschko Counts On Experience For Joshua Fight

Channels Television
Updated February 20, 2017

Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua, BoxingWladimir Klitschko is counting on experience to help him regain the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles when he faces Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

The 40-year-old said “you can be as good as you are, professional as you are, as athletic or strong but the only thing you can’t swallow like a pill is experience”.

He had remained unbeaten for 11 years before losing the belts to Tyson Fury in 2015.

The Ukrainian boxer has 64 wins and four defeats in his 20-year career.

The fight, which has been slated for April, is expected to draw the biggest British boxing crowd in nearly 80 years with an attendance of 90,000 set to watch at Wembley.


More on Sports

Tsonga Wins World Tennis Tournament Final

Enugu Rangers, Rivers United Advance In CAF Champions League

NBA Returns To South Africa

NFF To Include Channels National Kids In Foreign Tour

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV