Klitschko Counts On Experience For Joshua Fight

Wladimir Klitschko is counting on experience to help him regain the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles when he faces Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

The 40-year-old said “you can be as good as you are, professional as you are, as athletic or strong but the only thing you can’t swallow like a pill is experience”.

He had remained unbeaten for 11 years before losing the belts to Tyson Fury in 2015.

The Ukrainian boxer has 64 wins and four defeats in his 20-year career.

The fight, which has been slated for April, is expected to draw the biggest British boxing crowd in nearly 80 years with an attendance of 90,000 set to watch at Wembley.