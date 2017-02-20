Man Sentenced To Seven Years Imprisonment for Raping Octogenarian

A 45-year old driver, Lawrence Adedapo, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Ado Ekiti High Court for raping an 80-year-old women, Madam Grace Asaolu.

Delivering his judgement on Monday, Justice Dele Omotoso, convicted Adedapo based on evidence before the court which showed that the driver forcefully had a carnal knowledge of the old woman and was guilty as charged.

Going by the charge sheet preferred against the convict, he was said to have sexually assaulted the octogenarian on November 7, 2013, at Oke Erimope Street, Ogbese, Ise-Ekiti .

Adedapo was thereafter charged to court by the Ekiti State Police Command on two-count charge of assault and rape.

During trial, Adedapo pleaded not guilty to the charge and gave evidence in his own defence without calling any witness to articulate his case.

Adedapo testified that the old woman, whom he described as his “mother as well as concubine” has been his lover as far back as his bachelor years, claiming that Mrs Asaolu framed him up.

The convict claimed that the old woman had earlier approached him for a sum of money to travel to her village but on that date, she walked into his room and demanded for the money.

He further claimed that the old woman started romancing him which eventually led to a sexual intercourse after he had given her 1,000 Naira.

The prosecution led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi, gave evidence that the convict confessed to have been dating the woman before the incident and that she consented to the sexual intercourse.

Ajayi tendered the blood-stained clothes of the victim which was recovered from the scene of the incident.

The trial judge resolved all issues for determination against Adedapo and consequently sentenced him to a jail term of seven years for unlawful carnal knowledge of the old woman.