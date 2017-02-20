NAF Medical Team Treats 1,000 IDPs In Gwoza

The Nigerian Air Force has given free medicare to 1,000 returning Internally Displaced Persons, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

The beneficiaries were housed in the Wakani camp in Gwoza.

This is the first intervention by the Nigerian Air Force in Gwoza since it’s liberation.

However, there are over 50,000 Internally Displaced Persons living in Gwoza local government, dealing with one ailment or the other which is associated with poor hygiene and living condition in the camps.

The IDPS, mostly elderly people are happy with the efforts of the Air Force which supplements the overstretched resources of the MSF already operating in Gwoza.

The intervention dealt with issues that had to do with eye related problems, deworming of children, general checkup for nursing and pregnant mothers as well as distribution of free mosquito nets.

The Director Humanitarian Services of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Harold Onyechi says the outreach programme is continuous.