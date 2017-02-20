Osinbajo Again Reschedules Visit To Ondo State

Channels Television
Updated February 20, 2017

Yemi Osinbajo, Ondo State, Laolu AkandeNigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday suspended his planned visit to Ondo State for a second time.

Professor Osinbajo, however, apologised to the government and people of the state for postponing the visit, citing weather conditions for the decision.

The apology was contained in a tweet by the spokesman for the Acting President, Mr Laolu Akande.

The planned visit, said to be in continuation of Professor Osinbajo’s tour of the oil-producing communities, was shifted from Friday to Monday, February 20.

Following the shift, the Presidency extended apologies to the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Governor-elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, traditional rulers and the people of the state.


