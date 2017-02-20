Osinbajo Again Reschedules Visit To Ondo State

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday suspended his planned visit to Ondo State for a second time.

Professor Osinbajo, however, apologised to the government and people of the state for postponing the visit, citing weather conditions for the decision.

The apology was contained in a tweet by the spokesman for the Acting President, Mr Laolu Akande.

Weather conditions again prevent Ag. President Osinbajo’s planned visit to Akure today. Sincere apologies to the govt & people of the State — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 20, 2017

The planned visit, said to be in continuation of Professor Osinbajo’s tour of the oil-producing communities, was shifted from Friday to Monday, February 20.

Following the shift, the Presidency extended apologies to the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Governor-elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, traditional rulers and the people of the state.