Osinbajo Meets With Rice Task Force

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has met with the Presidential Task Force On Rice and Wheat at the presidential villa.

The meeting which took place behind closed doors, had in attendance some state governors, including the governors of Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi and Ebonyi.

The Kebbi State Governor, Bagudu Abubakar, speaking to journalists after the meeting, said that they reviewed the wheat and rice programme so as to discover how to support states to increase production of the staple foods.

He said Osinbajo noted with satisfaction, all the efforts of the different stakeholders to attain food sufficiency in the shortest possible time.

Furthermore, the acting president gave an assurance that the Federal Government would continue to support the drive towards food self-sufficiency.