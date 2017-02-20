Police Arriagn Two LAPO Microfinance Bank Staff In Osun

The Osun state police has arraigned two staff of LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited for unlawful detention of a customer identified as Ekemenah Godwin.

The two staff; Obasekore Tunde and Ogbeide Faith, were arraigned on charges for conspiracy and unlawful detention.

The prosecutor, Mr Mereti Wilson, told the court that Obasekore Tunde, Ogbeide Faith and others now at large, committed the offence on July 19, 2016, around 2:00 pm at the LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, Igbona in Osogbo.

He said “Obasekore Tunde and Ogbeide Faith did conspire together to commit offence of unlawful detention or deprivation of personal liberty

“They unlawfully deprived one Ekemenah Godwin Christopher of his personal liberty by detaining him for a period of three hours in a store at LAPO Microfinance Bank LTD, Igbona Osogbo against his will.

Wilson said the offence contravenes section 365 and 517 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The duo however pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Meanwhile, the counsel to the two accused persons, Mrs Bose Poopola, prayed the court to grant bail to her clients on the most liberal terms.

She pleaded that they were ready to provide a reliable surety and won’t jump the bail if granted.

The Magistrate, Mr Olushola Aluko, then admitted the two accused persons on bail in the sum of 50, 000 Naira with two sureties who are expected to be civil servants, not less than level 8.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned till March 20, 2017.