Police Barricade Venue of PDP Meeting In Abuja

The venue of the scheduled emergency meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), convened by the Ahmed Makarfi group has been barricaded for use, by the police.

The members of the group who had gathered for the meeting earlier on Monday were forced to relocate to the Ekiti State Government Lodge for the meeting.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Center in Abuja following a judgement declaring Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the party (PDP) is giving the leaders 45 day ultimatum to reconcile every member of the party.

The group is also asking the gladiators in the crisis to convene an urgent meeting to work out the modalities for a national convention.

The group’s spokesperson, Obianuju Ogoko told journalists in Abuja on Monday that failure to comply with the ultimatum will make them withdraw their support from the party.