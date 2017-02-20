Scores Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

Scores of people have been killed and many others injured following an attack in Dakin -Kogi community of Kaninkon Chiefdom in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna state by gunmen.

The attack is coming barely two weeks after some Fulanis and indigenes of the communities in southern Kaduna signed a peace accord .

The state police command spokesman, Aliyu Usman, said that the gunmen stormed the village in large numbers on Sunday night, shooting sporadically and destroying houses.

He however told Channels Television that only two people lost their lives as the armed men were successfully repelled by mobile policemen of “Operation Harmony” and soldiers who were quickly drafted to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

Furthermore, he added that more security operatives have been deployed to the affected areas in order to forestall further attacks.