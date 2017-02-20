Senate Accuses EFCC Of Abuse Of Service Wide Votes

The Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crime has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of abusing the process of getting funds from the Service-Wide Votes.

Appearing before the Senate Committee to defend his agency’s 2017 budget, Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, told the lawmakers that the EFCC approached the presidency and secured an additional 1.8 billion Naira from the Service-Wide Votes.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, however expressed displeasure at the EFCC for failing to inform lawmakers of the extra budgetary allocation.

The EFCC is presenting a budget proposal of 17.2 billion Naira for 2017, representing an 8.5% decrease from that of 2016.