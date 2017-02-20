Sheriff Meets Jonathan On PDP Unity

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has met with former President Goodluck Jonathan to seek how to unite the party.

After the meeting held on Monday behind closed doors in Abuja, Dr. Jonathan and Senator Sheriff told reporters that the current leadership crisis in the PDP would soon be settled.

PDP Will Become Stronger

The former president said “the ability of resolving these differences is what makes us human beings and what makes us leaders. I’ve met with sheriff and leaders of the party.

“I’ll meet with others and at the end of the day, PDP will become stronger so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party”.

On his part, Senator Sheriff declared that there is only one party, and that they are working hard in ensuring that the party is united once again.

“There’s only one PDP and there is only one national chairman; so we are putting everything together to make sure the party is united.

“We are not fighting with anybody; it is not time to join issue with people; we need everybody to come back,” said the former Borno State Governor.

It is the second time in one week that leaders of the party are meeting with the former president on how to resolve the leadership crisis in the PDP.

Dr. Jonathan had hosted the leadership and Strategy Review Committee of the PDP at his home in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The visit was to inform the former president of the issues surrounding the party’s leadership and winning elections convincingly under the current leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Dr. Jonathan expressed belief that the loss of power at the centre was only temporary, insisting that the PDP would do better in the next general elections.