Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga trashed David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the World Tennis Tournament final, in Rotterdam and claimed his first title since 2015.

Sixth seed Tsonga, fell behind but after levelling the match he swept through the decider against the Belgian.

The 26-year-old, without a title since 2014, has suffered disappointment for the second week running after losing in the final at the Sofia Open to Grigor Dimitrov.